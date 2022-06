MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) held a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss potential route changes.

Changes are being looked at for nine different routes in an effort to increase the frequency of buses for riders and even shorten travel time.

MCTS is asking the public for input on the proposed changes for the fall.

There will be another meeting scheduled for Monday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m.

Learn more on MCTS's website.

