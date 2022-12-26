Milwaukee County sheriff's squad involved in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) squad car was involved in a crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin early Monday morning.
According to MCSO, a deputy was following a fast-moving car south on Fond du Lac around 2:20 a.m. As the deputy reached the intersection near Fond du Lac and Baldwin, a sedan exited a tavern parking lot, struck the squad's passenger side, and fled the scene.
The squad was disabled and the deputy suffered minor injuries.
The striking vehicle has not yet been found.