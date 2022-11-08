Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to host same-day hiring event on Thursday

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) will be hosting a "live" hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The event will provide on-the-spot interviews and job offers to qualified candidates who come in to interview.

The MCSO jobs being offered for interview and hire at the event are corrections officers, clerical and administrative staff, nurses, medical technicians, and mental health practitioners.

According to a news release, if you come in to interview you could be in and out of the door in roughly an hour.

The hiring event will take place on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Zoofari Conference Center, located at 9715 W. Bluemound Road in Wauwatosa.

