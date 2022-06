WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, June 8 at the Zoofari Conference Center.

If you're interested in joining the Sheriff's Office, you can apply on-site and be interviewed on-site.

Correctional officers are paid between $21.01 and $24.01 and receive paid training and benefits.

The hiring event will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Zoofari Conference Center is located at 9715 W. Bluemound Road in Wauwatosa.

MCSO

