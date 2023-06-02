Milwaukee County sheriff deputy crashes squad into Shorewood home after pursuit

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputy crashed a squad car into a Shorewood home after a pursuit on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's department, a detective found a suspect in a vehicle-crime-related investigation near Lake and Jarvis around 7:50 p.m.

Mazen Muna

The detective tried to stop the suspect, but the suspect fled and a pursuit began.

As the pursuit was terminated, two MCSO vehicles collided, and one of those vehicles struck a home at the intersection.

The suspect vehicle fled and is still being sought.

No injuries were reported.

The squad that struck the home was disabled.

