Milwaukee County sheriff deputy crashes squad into Shorewood home after pursuit

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputy crashed a squad car into a Shorewood home after a pursuit on Thursday.
According to the sheriff's department, a detective found a suspect in a vehicle-crime-related investigation near Lake and Jarvis around 7:50 p.m.
The detective tried to stop the suspect, but the suspect fled and a pursuit began.
As the pursuit was terminated, two MCSO vehicles collided, and one of those vehicles struck a home at the intersection.
The suspect vehicle fled and is still being sought.
No injuries were reported.
The squad that struck the home was disabled.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
