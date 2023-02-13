Milwaukee County seeking lifeguards, hosting free training classes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks is looking for its next lifeguard class for this upcoming summer.

The county will host free in-water training for lifeguard classes over the next few months. The classes will be held at Pulaski Pool, 2701 S. 16th St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 14 through March 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or timeslots can be selected online.

No experience is needed. Candidates must be at least 16 years old by July 2023 and able to swim 100 meters in less than one minute and 45 seconds, as well as be in good physical condition.

The pay for a county lifeguard starts at $16.47 an hour. There is a refer-a-friend program worth $100, returning employee bonus option worth $200, and additional bonus potential of up to $800 for a full season of service, the county says.

Last year, only four of the county's 25 pools opened due to a lifeguard shortage. Bradford Beach has not had lifeguards on duty in years for the same reason.

The county parks say each summer between 500-9800 positions are needed to manage over 14,000 acres of parkland.

For more lifeguard information, visit the county parks' website.

