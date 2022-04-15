Milwaukee County parks to host hiring event to fill 500 positions

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks is looking to fill 500 seasonal positions with the help of a hiring event.

At the event, Milwaukee County Parks hopes to find candidates to fill the following positions: park workers, park rangers, golf grounds managers, natural areas technicians, skilled trades, beer garden servers, aquatics supervisors, food & beverage team members, horticulture team members, and more.

The hiring event will take place at the Mitchell Park Domes on April 18 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can select a time slot in advance to learn about roles and apply, or you can just walk in the day of.

Hourly wages for these positions range from $9.93 per hour to $21.55 per hour.

