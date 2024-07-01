Milwaukee County Parks announces grand opening of the county's first outdoor pickleball courts

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The first outdoor pickleball courts in Milwaukee County will open at Froemming Park in Franklin.

To celebrate the new feature, Milwaukee County Parks will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the beginning of a new recreational activity for residents.

The first 50 attendees at the opening will get open play on the courts and stickers!

Celebrations will take place Monday, July 1st at 10 a.m. at Froemming Park, which is located at 8801 S 51st St.

The courts were funded through the Milwaukee County Capital Budget in 2022. According to a press release, that funding allowed for not just the six new pickleball courts, but major improvements to the park's existing tennis courts including concrete replacement as well as new paint and boundary lines.

Milwaukee County Parks will introduce "Adult Recreational Pickleball Open Play Sessions." Those sessions will be organized by skill level and begin in July. Registration will be required.

