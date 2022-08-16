Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to permanently close, services moving to new center

The Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex will permanently close its doors and move services to a new mental health emergency center in the King Park neighborhood.

For more than 40 years, the county's mental health complex has been located near I-41 and Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa. On Sept. 9, that facility with its services will move to the new Mental Health Emergency Center, Granite Hills Hospital and other community-based services.

The transition to the state-of-the-art Mental Health Emergency Center has begun its next phase in the redesign of Milwaukee County’s behavioral health system, according to the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The project began more than a decade ago.

“After a decade of research, community input and redesign, we are reaching the next milestone in transitioning to a national best practice model of behavioral health care,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “The redesign focused on improving access to behavioral health services and quality care in our most underserved and vulnerable communities. This is a major development in demonstrating our commitment to achieving racial and health equity and becoming the healthiest county in Wisconsin.”

Many of these developments include the new Granite Hills Hospital, which is an acute behavioral health care facility located at 1706 S. 68th Street in West Allis, a news release says.

A lot of behavioral health care services will also be transferred to community partnerships in neighborhoods with the greatest need.

The Mental Health Emergency Center will open its doors on Sept. 6 at 1525 N. 12th Street in Milwaukee.

The move is part of a partnership between Milwaukee County and the area’s four health systems: Advocate Aurora Health, Ascension Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin, and Froedtert Health.

“If you look back through the history of behavioral health services in Milwaukee County, it's truly amazing. We are on the cutting-edge of providing easily accessible, culturally-competent behavioral health services, which move away from inpatient and institutional care to a system based on national best practices that meet people where they are. This includes streamlined services, better access and emphasis on proven practices like holistic and trauma-informed care, stigma reduction and racial equity,” said Michael Lappen, Behavioral Health Services (BHS) Administrator.

For more information on Milwaukee County’s Behavioral Health Services redesign services and locations, please visit here.

If you or someone you know experiences a behavioral health crisis, you can call 414-257-7222 at any time.

