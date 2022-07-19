MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) confirmed they responded to a death at Uihlein Soccer Park on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) also responded to the incident. According to MCSO, the victim is a 36-year-old man.

MCSO says they were notified around 11:30 a.m. of a dead person at Uihlein Soccer Park. Deputies and the Milwaukee Fire Department responded and found the man dead.

The cause of death is not yet confirmed, however, MCSO confirms foul play is not suspected.

