MCSO: 36-year-old man found dead at Uihlein Soccer Park; foul play not suspected

Posted at 2:34 PM, Jul 19, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) confirmed they responded to a death at Uihlein Soccer Park on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) also responded to the incident. According to MCSO, the victim is a 36-year-old man.

MCSO says they were notified around 11:30 a.m. of a dead person at Uihlein Soccer Park. Deputies and the Milwaukee Fire Department responded and found the man dead.

The cause of death is not yet confirmed, however, MCSO confirms foul play is not suspected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

