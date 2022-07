MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a homicide near 87th and Mill on Tuesday.

MCMEO says the victim is an adult man. It happened Tuesday evening.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Milwaukee police are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

