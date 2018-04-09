Milwaukee County Medical Examiner responds to 2 overdose deaths Sunday morning

2:55 PM, Apr 8, 2018
7:43 AM, Apr 9, 2018
MILWAUKEE -- Two men were found dead from two separate drug overdoses in Milwaukee Sunday morning. 

According to Milwaukee police,  a 25-year-old man was found deceased inside a home in the 3000 block of S. 10th Street around 7:40 a.m.

Shortly later, police were called to a sudden death in the 1300 block of W. Rogers Street around 8:15 a.m. They found a 38-year-old man deceased in a vehicle. 

The Medical Examiner says these were likely drug-related deaths.

Police say their investigation is ongoing in both of these cases.

