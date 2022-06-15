Milwaukee County Medical Examiner investigating homicide near Teutonia and Garfield

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it is investigating a homicide Wednesday morning.
A tweet from the medical examiner said a man was killed near Teutonia and Garfield.
MCMEO said Milwaukee Police are investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article previously stated the victim was a woman. The Medical Examiner has since announced they had made a mistake, and the victim is a man.