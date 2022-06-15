Milwaukee County Medical Examiner investigating homicide near Teutonia and Garfield

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it is investigating a homicide Wednesday morning.

A tweet from the medical examiner said a man was killed near Teutonia and Garfield.

MCMEO said Milwaukee Police are investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article previously stated the victim was a woman. The Medical Examiner has since announced they had made a mistake, and the victim is a man.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip