Milwaukee County launches overdose dashboard as drug-related deaths continue to rise

MILWAUKEE — As drug-related deaths continue to rise in Milwaukee County, county executive David Crowley announced the creation of a overdose dashboard on Tuesday.

Milwaukee County has among the highest rates of overdose deaths in Wisconsin, and in the last two years record numbers of emergency calls related to overdoses have been seen, according to a news release.

The drug overdose dashboard will serve as a resource for community members, organizations, and researchers working to reduce overdoses within the country.

It evolved from collaboration between numerous organizations, including the Medical College of Wisconsin and county and state agencies, like the Milwaukee County's Office of Emergency Management and the Medical Examiner's Office.

According to a news release, the dashboard aims to:



Expand the delivery and analysis of near real-time data between multiple public health and public safety partners. Utilize both aggregate data and insights from case reviews to develop and implement strategies and recommendations for changes to reduce the likelihood of future overdose incidents. Increase capacity to deliver timely toxicology findings to public health and public safety partners. Enrich understanding of fatal overdose risk factors through expanded next of kin interviews. Connect families impacted by overdose, particularly children, to services to mitigate the impact of the trauma experienced.

“The first step in addressing any problem is acknowledging it exists. We’re taking that step forward with the new Overdose Dashboard which will serve as a resource for experts, and the public, to understand trends and contrasts between demographic groups and geographic locations across overdose events,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “Milwaukee County is taking the drug epidemic seriously by prioritizing the delivery and analysis of near real-time data between multiplate partners - and using it to inform mitigation and treatment strategies that will reduce the likelihood of future overdose incidents. This dashboard serves as another tool for our entire community to use and reverse the disturbing overdose trends. Sharing this information with groups like the Milwaukee Health Care Partnership, and other local public health officers, is how we strengthen the important collaborative work that will be needed to make the difference in combatting the overdose epidemic.”

Officials say from 2014-2020, the opioid overdose fatality rate in Milwaukee County was 30.9 per 100,000 persons, more than twice the Wisconsin rate of 14.8 per 100,000.

The number of overdose deaths also rose 30 percent from 2019 to 2020, and the number of confirmed overdose deaths in 2021 exceeds 600, according to a news release.

To check out the dashboard, click here.

