Milwaukee County judge attacked by man near courthouse

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge was attacked by a man near the courthouse on Wednesday.

City officials say it happened before 9 a.m. near 10th and Wells on a public sidewalk. While on his way to the courthouse, an unknown adult man swore at the judge and physically grabbed him. The judge fought back and the suspect moved away.

The judge went into the courthouse and reported the incident to an MCSO deputy. The incident remains under investigation and the suspect is being sought.

The judge reported no injuries. The man's motives are not known and the judge and suspect did not know each other.

City officials say the attack does not appear to be targeted.

