Milwaukee County Jail door shattered in vandalism incident, one suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed a man is in custody after he allegedly threw a trash can, shattering a glass door on the front of the Milwaukee County Jail.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. when a man approached the front door and rang the intercom. Deputies asked him if he had business in the facility, to which he said no but demanded to be let in.

The deputy informed the man that the business was closed and he could not come in unless he had business there. At that point, officials said the man became "visibly irate" and threw a trash can at the front door.

The glass of the door shattered and the man took off. Deputies at the facility contacted Milwaukee police, who said the man was identified and located near 28th and Wisconsin. He was taken into custody and charges are expected in the next couple of days.

The door has now been boarded up.

