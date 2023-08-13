Milwaukee County Jail died at hospital

MILWAUKEE — An inmate of the Milwaukee County jail died at an area hospital on Sunday.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate, a 58-year-old man had been in custody since August 8, serving a sentence for failure to support.

He was hospitalized at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, after experiencing heightened symptoms that appeared to be related to his chronic conditions. He died at an area hospital Sunday morning.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death, due to the fact that the man was an occupant of the Milwaukee County Jail.

No more information has been released.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip