Milwaukee County hosting House of Correction hiring event on Sept. 21

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Milwaukee County House of Correction will host a hiring event at the Milwaukee County Zoofari Conference Center on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The hiring event is for permanent positions including correctional officers and maintenance with hourly rates ranging from $24.40 per hour to $27.62.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with walk-in interviews available.

Milwaukee County offers full time employees benefits, including health, dental, vision, and life insurance, short and long-term disability insurance, legal assistance, commuter value pass, employee discount program, tuition reimbursement, free parking, and onsite gym.

The Milwaukee County Zoofari Conference Center is located at 9715 West Bluemound Road in Wauwtosa.

