Milwaukee County holds 9/11 memorial service honoring victims

MILWAUKEE — It's been 22 years since the September 11th attacks on America. On Monday, thousands honored the lives lost. Memorials took place at Ground Zero, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Here at home, Milwaukee County held a 9/11 memorial service of its own to pay tribute to the fallen.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Mayor Cavalier Johnson were in attendance along with Secretary-Designee James Bond, community members and first responders.

One man recalled exactly where he were when tragedy struck.

"I remember she was crying," Willie Luckett, Operation Specialist & 21 Year Navy Veteran. "She said, they've just attacked the World Trade Center. I was right at the Naval and Marine Corps Reserves center, right in Milwaukee over here."

Sounds from the military band, color guard and rain drops were heard throughout the ceremony.

"I thought that the rain was pretty fitting for today, because it let's you know the many tears that were cried, when you think about the blood that was spilled on American soil on that day," Crowley said. So, I do believe that it's fitting, but it also is fitting to understand that after that rain, it allows for things to be poured into and we have to continue to pour into our communities pour into the American people, as well as the American spirit and making sure that we continue to move forward as a community, but also as a nation."

