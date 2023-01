MILWAUKEE — Do you love old-school board games and Milwaukee beer? This event is for you.

The Milwaukee County Historical Society (MCHS) will host a Boards and Brews event Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Staff with MCHS say it's a great time for friends with a competitive spirit.

It costs $10 to enter the game night. PBR, Schlitz and Miller LITE will be available for purchase.

For more information, check out the Facebook event page.

