Milwaukee County Healthy Start receives grant to provide pregnant mothers with car seats

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Healthy Start program announced Thursday it has received a $1,500 grant to purchase and provide car seats to pregnant moms enrolled in the program.

The grant is from Independent Care Health Plan.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend our services to offer a limited number of car seats to our participants,” said Meagan Bella, prevention supervisor for Milwaukee County Healthy Start. “By purchasing the proper car seats, we are ensuring our participants have a safe way to transport their babies.”

Officials say Healthy Start provides resources and support to reduce maternal child health disparities and improve birth outcomes for African American women, newborns, and father sin Milwaukee County.

“The work Milwaukee County Healthy Start is doing to improve birth outcomes and address health equity is important,” said Tony Mollica, iCare CEO/President. “The Healthy Start program is all about supporting healthy babies, so making car seats available is an important step for new parents. We’re glad to be able to offer our support.”

Car seats are available to Healthy Start participants on a first-come, first-served basis. To enroll in the program, click here or call 414-292-4243.

