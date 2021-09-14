Milwaukee County events raising awareness for suicide prevention

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Milwaukee County’s Behavioral Health Division is taking part in a handful of events to raise awareness.

They include the following events:



“This September, I want to remind all Milwaukee County residents facing a crisis that they are not alone and that asking for help is not a weakness or something to be ashamed of,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in a press release. “During these challenging times, it is key that we all recognize and acknowledge the painful struggles that our neighbors all too often have to struggle in silence. Milwaukee County is here to say that you do not have go through it alone."

Milwaukee's Adult Crisis Mobile Team is just one call away for people in need: 414-257-7222. Another emergency number is the HOPELINE Crisis Text Line; just text the word "Hopeline" to 741741. Prevent Suicide Great Milwaukee has a list of other resources on their website.

