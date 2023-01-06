Milwaukee County deputy terminated, charged with misconduct

MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee County Deputy Sheriff was charged with misconduct after an incident occurred during an eviction.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) announced Friday that the former deputy, Christopher Boyd, was charged by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office with attempt-misconduct in public office, a misdemeanor.

MCSO said when misconduct allegations against Boyd surfaced, the agency partnered with the Office of the District Attorney to investigate. After an internal investigation, MCSO filed charges with the Milwaukee County Personnel Review Board on July 26 for Boyd's discharge. His employment with MCSO was then terminated on Aug. 31.

MCSO said they will not comment further on the formal charge.

