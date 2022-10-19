Milwaukee County deputy charged, accused of stalking ex-girlfriend

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee County deputy was arrested and charged after prosecutors say he stalked his now ex-girlfriend for the last year.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, 32-year-old Corie Richardson of Hartland threatened to release explicit photos of his now ex-girlfriend. The complaint says he also said he would make her lose custody of her daughter.

The victim also alleges Richardson sent suicidal text messages to himself off of her cell phone. She also alleged he once smashed her cell phone while at a Milwaukee County Sheriff's substation.

According to the complaint, Richardson would make the victim write essays about how "trashy" she was and would control who she could talk to. His actions were followed by threatening to release her explicit photos, the complaint says.

Richardson was arrested on Monday when he arrived at the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for work. His badge and duty weapon and belt were taken during the arrest.

Richardson's cash bond was set at $25,000 on Wednesday. He remains in custody and will return to court Friday, Oct. 28 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted, he faces a maximum of over nine years behind bars and a $50,000 fine.

