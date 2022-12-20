Milwaukee County deputies break car window, save unconscious driver with Narcan

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) shared bodycam video from November of two deputies using Narcan to save an unconscious driver.

According to MCSO, the deputies found the unconscious driver in his vehicle while they were on patrol.

The video begins with a deputy approaching a vehicle and immediately finding a man unconscious in the driver's seat. After he calls for medical attention, he breaks the driver's window and unlocks the door.

When the man wouldn't wake up, the deputy requests Narcan which is then later used.

"You're lucky you didn't OD man, they saved you," a man can be heard saying in the video.

"Who?" the now awake driver asked.

"The sheriff's!" the other man answered.

You can watch the full bodycam footage on MCSO's YouTube page. The video also includes a PSA warning that Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) driving applies to more than just excess alcohol consumption.

Deputies have been seeing more cases of drug-related OWI cases in recent months.

"As much as we hear and see about Operating While Intoxicated, that does NOT mean the only impaired drivers on the road are under the influence of alcohol," MCSO said in a statement Tuesday. "In recent months, we have seen more OWI cases involving people under the apparent influence of narcotics."

According to MCSO, 4,117 people died from opioid overdoses in Southeast Wisconsin from 2014 to 2021, which translates to a death rate of 24.26 per 100,000.

If you or someone you love struggles with substance abuse, help is available. You can start with the Addiction Recovery Helpline, available by dialing 211 on your phone or HERE via live chat.

