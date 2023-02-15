Watch Now
Milwaukee County Courthouse threat found not credible

Posted at 8:13 PM, Feb 14, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement officials say an anonymous phone call suggesting a threat to the Milwaukee County Courthouse was deemed not credible.

The Clerk of Courts staff received the call Tuesday afternoon that suggested a threat to "the building."

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was notified and screening stations were temporarily closed during an initial assessment.

A perimeter sweet was then conducted by deputy sheriffs and their K-9 partners around the Courthouse Complex, the Courthouse, the Safety Building, and the Criminal Justice Facility. The sheriff's office says they all had negative results.

