Shortly after 11 am, Saturday The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a bus fire at 68th and Congress.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was able to confirm that there were no passengers on the bus.

TMJ4 News

A spokesperson from MCTS says the fire was caused by mechanical issues.

No one was injured in the fire.

