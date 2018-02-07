Milwaukee County bus driver helps elderly man who fell in the snow

Marty Hobe
3:59 PM, Feb 7, 2018
3 hours ago

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System driver is receiving recognition for helping an elderly man who had fallen in the snow. 

Driver Kaniquka Jackson was driving near Bayshore Mall when she saw a man trying to catch the bus. 

He had fallen in a snowbank as he was trying to get to the stop.

Jackson got out of her bus to help the man to her feet. 

She took his walker to the bus, and then walked the man onto the bus. 

She asked the man if he was OK, and got him safely to a seat on the bus. 
 

