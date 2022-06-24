MILWAUKEE — On Thursday, the Milwaukee Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution recognizing the history of discriminatory housing covenants in Milwaukee County.

According to a news release from the board, the resolution acknowledged the damage that discriminatory housing covenants have had on Milwaukee County residents over the years. It also recognized that these covenants are "entirely unenforceable."

"It should not surprise anyone that, like many other communities, Milwaukee County has a history of racist housing policies that excluded many communities of color from fair and equal access to housing,” said Supervisor Sumner. “Today we are acknowledging that terrible history and recognizing the need for all governments – including Milwaukee County – to advance fair housing policies.”

Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson and Supervisors Shawn Rolland, Deanna Alexander, Felesia A. Martin, Peter Burgelis, Steve Taylor, Willie Johnson Jr., Ryan Clancy, Dyango Zerpa, Steven Shea, Patti Logsdon, and Juan Miguel Martinez all co-sponsored the resolution.

This move is a part of an ongoing effort led by Bay Bridge Wisconsin to engage with municipalities across the state to acknowledge the history of discriminatory covenants.

Now, the resolution heads to County Executive David Crowley.

