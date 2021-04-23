Milwaukee County Board adopts resolution to eliminate single-use plastics, foam products

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Thursday that calls for the elimination of single-use plastic or polystyrene foam products in county facilities and parks.

Resolution 20-147 asks Milwaukee County's Director of Sustainability to draft a contract for the Board that would direct Milwaukee County vendors and contractors to reduce or eliminate the use of single-use plastic or polystyrene foam products while in county facilities.

That contract would then need to be approved by the Board of Supervisors.

The resolution further calls for the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Culture to have a goal of 100 percent elimination of the provision of single-use plastic and polystyrene foam in 2022.

Sponsors of the resolution said in a statement Thursday the move will help the county move towards a sustainable and environmentally clean future.

“Eliminating single-use plastics in county-owned facilities is essential in our commitment to sustainability,” said Parks, Energy and Environment Committee Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson. “It also sets an example for our partners across government bodies and in the private sector. We must all take steps to ensure a clean planet for generations to come.”

“This is about protecting our planet, which is polluted with plastic,” said Supervisor Steven Shea. “Plastic can take centuries to degrade, and litters our parks, trails, and waterways. We must end our dependence on plastic. This resolution is a move towards that.”

“Our children and future generations will benefit from our work to keep our waterways clean,” said Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, who proposed the resolution while on the Board, before being elected to the Common Council.

