Milwaukee County announces schedule for Traveling Beer Gardens this year

Milwaukee County announced the dates for the popular Traveling Beer Gardens for this year.
Posted at 4:14 PM, Apr 05, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County announced the dates for the popular Traveling Beer Gardens for this year.

Every year, two fire trucks that were converted into mobile beer trucks serve craft brewers from Milwaukee’s Sprecher Brewery. The trucks travel across Milwaukee County's parks between the months of May and September.

The Roll Out the Barrel Tour stops at each location for about three weeks and the Pass Me a Pint Tour stops for three weeks.

The Traveling Beer Garden is run by Milwaukee County Parks concessions staff, and all revenue collected goes back into improving the parks.

The 2021 schedule:

Roll Out the Barrel Tour Schedule.

Pass Me a Pint Tour

