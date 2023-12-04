Milwaukee County and City have low COVID vaccine rate; officials urge people to get vaccinated

MILWAUKEE — Only 9% of Milwaukee County residents have gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Ben Weston, the Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County said that's putting people at risk.

"Even if you've gotten vaccines in the past, that immunity doesn't last forever. So, getting that fall vaccine is critical," Weston said.

He said a low vaccine rate is most concerning for older adults. Across the county, people 65 and older have a vaccine rate of about 29%. While that's higher than the general population, Weston said it's still not enough.

"That's just not nearly high enough to protect the most vulnerable in our community," Weston said.

The City of Milwaukee's numbers are worse. Just 5% of city residents have received the most updated booster of the vaccine. The Milwaukee Health Department said it will have off-site clinics throughout December to try and get more people vaccinated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip