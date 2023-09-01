Milwaukee council wants MPD to impound vehicles for first reckless driving offense

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council passed a resolution Friday that would allow the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) to impound vehicles used in reckless driving.

According to the City of Milwaukee, the legislation seeks a change in state law that would allow MPD to impound vehicles for a first reckless driving offense citation, regardless of a driver's prior

driving record or whether the driver is the owner of the vehicle.

Currently, for a vehicle to be impounded after a reckless driving citation, the driver has to be the vehicle's owner and hold a record of unpaid forfeitures from prior offenses.

Milwaukee Alderman Lamont Westmoreland, who authored the file, said reducing reckless driving “means stopping reckless drivers before they harm others by removing the means by which they may do so.”

“In my view, Milwaukee has been soft and lukewarm on addressing reckless driving for far too long, and I would like to see us move closer to zero tolerance on what is easily one of our top matters of public concern and safety," he said. "Today the Council took an important step in giving police the tool to remove recklessly driven vehicles from our streets, and I thank my colleagues for their support of this file."

Alderman José G. Pérez, Alderman Mark A. Borkowski, Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr., Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs and Alderman Scott Spiker were co-sponsors of the resolution.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip