Milwaukee Council members approve more money to fix aging street lights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Common Council members adopted a resolution Tuesday to use American Rescue Plan Act money to replace aging street lighting circuits across the city.

Council members already approved a first "tranche " or portion of ARPA money - $10 million - for the repairs. On Tuesday they adopted a second tranche of $10 million in ARPA funds.

They promised in a statement that by the end of 2024 every Aldermanic district will have had circuitry replaced.

The legislation has approved by the following: Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, Alderman Ashanti Hamilton, Alderman Robert J. Bauman, Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, Alderman Michael J. Murphy, Alderman Mark A. Borkowski, Alderman José G. Pérez, Alderman Scott Spiker, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II

If you need to report a street light outage call (414) 286-CITY (2489). You can also submit a report online here or download the app here.

