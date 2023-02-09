Milwaukee could be home to two of the world's tallest mass timber towers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is currently home to the world's tallest mass timber building, the Ascent Apartment Building located downtown. However, if a Madison developer gets its way, there will soon be a new record holder in town.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, The Neutral Project decided it wants to make its planned mass timber apartment building downtown 28 stories tall instead of the original 15. The proposed project would be for a riverside site on Edison Street.

This would also allow for bigger apartments, including three top floors of penthouses, the BizJournal reports. The new proposal increases the design from 211 apartments to 296 apartments with an average size that is 90 square feet larger.

The new design still requires approval from the city.

