Milwaukee Continuum of Care aims to help the homeless find a warm place to sleep

MILWAUKEE — As the temperatures drop in Milwaukee, it's getting more and more dangerous to sleep outside overnight.

The Milwaukee Continuum of Care is working towards the goal of having nobody sleeping outdoors during freezing temperatures and having a warm place to be indoors.

If needed, the Milwaukee Continuum of Care can provide an assessment for emergency shelter resources. The expanded emergency shelter resources became available Dec. 1.

Those who are sleeping outdoors and want to come inside can attend an in-reach site for assessment.

The Coordinated Entry team is at Repairers of the Breach from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday. The Coordinated Entry team is also at St. Ben's from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays.

According to a news release, if you see somebody you feel concerned about you can contact professional street outreach at outreach@milwaukeecountywi.gov.

Outreach is also being proactively done during weekdays during the day and night by coordinated outreach teams.

Last year, Milwaukee County earned the title for the lowest per-capita count of unsheltered people in the nation, with only 17 unsheltered homeless people found.

If you or someone you know is in need of housing support, call 2-1-1. If possible, homelessness prevention services will be provided.

Repairers of the Breach is located at 1335 W Vilet St, Milwaukee, WI 53205.



St. Ben's is located at 930 W State Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233



For more emergency resources you can visit the Emergency Community Resources Contact webpage.

