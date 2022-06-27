Milwaukee Common Council to consider reproductive rights resolution

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, members of Milwaukee's Common Council will meet to discuss a resolution that focuses on reproductive rights in Wisconsin in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

At 1:30 p.m., the Steering and Rules Committee plans to look at a new resolution that would push the state legislature for a repeal of Wisconsin's current 1849 law, which makes it a felony for any doctor who provides an abortion. That's in any circumstance - including rape or incest - except in cases where it would save the mother's life.

Introduced by Alderwoman Jocasta Zamarripa, File 220273 looks to call on the Department of Administration's Intergovernmental Relations division to lobby for an overturning of the law. At the state level, opinions are widespread. Attorney General Josh Kaul says he won't prosecute anyone under the current law, while Gov. Tony Evers says he'll offer doctors clemency if they are prosecuted under the law. When the Supreme Court's decision came down, Sen. Ron Johnson said it now allows that democratic process to unfold in each state to determine at what point society has the responsibility to protect life.

Monday's Common Council discussion is open to the public and anyone who wants to can send a message through the city's e-comment feature before the meeting, and it will be read this afternoon.

