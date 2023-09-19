Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee Common Council, Riverwest neighborhood celebrate 30 years of Mailman Mike

'Mailman Mike' has been serving the Riverwest community for 30 years, and now it's time for him to retire.
IMG_0166.jpg
Posted at 7:25 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 09:00:22-04

The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday will honor a postal service worker who has made a lasting impact.

'Mailman Mike' has been serving the Riverwest community for 30 years, and now it's time for him to retire.

A giant "thank you Mailman Mike" sign can be seen on Burleigh in Riverwest as just one token of the neighborhood's gratitude.

Neighbors say he's a pillar of the community, and that he has a story filled with dedication to not only his career as a postman - but to the neighborhood itself as well.

Watch Sydni Eure's story above to learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device