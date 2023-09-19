Milwaukee Common Council, Riverwest neighborhood celebrate 30 years of Mailman Mike

The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday will honor a postal service worker who has made a lasting impact.

'Mailman Mike' has been serving the Riverwest community for 30 years, and now it's time for him to retire.

A giant "thank you Mailman Mike" sign can be seen on Burleigh in Riverwest as just one token of the neighborhood's gratitude.

Neighbors say he's a pillar of the community, and that he has a story filled with dedication to not only his career as a postman - but to the neighborhood itself as well.

