Milwaukee Common Council members host town hall on proposed sales tax hike

TMJ4
Seven Common Council members took part in a town hall at the Rose Senior Center on the new proposed two-percent city-wide sales tax.
Posted at 7:18 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 20:18:27-04

MILWAUKEE — There was a packed house Thursday evening to talk about a potential sales tax hike in Milwaukee.

Seven Common Council members took part in a town hall at the Rose Senior Center on the new proposed two-percent city-wide sales tax.

It would generate about $200 million a year to help cover soaring pension costs. If not approved, the city could be forced to close libraries, and fire stations, and cut hundreds of police and firefighter jobs.

The Common Council is expected to vote next Tuesday on the sales tax. It needs support from 10 of 15 alders to pass.

