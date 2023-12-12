Milwaukee Common Council approves plan for replacing lead water service lines, replacing Midtown voting center

The Milwaukee Common Council met Tuesday morning and discussed two important issues — water and voting.

The council approved an ordinance that would eliminate the cost to homeowners in replacing lead water service lines.

Milwaukee Water Works has had a lead service line replacement program since 2017, but Superintendent Pat Pauly says it cost homeowners about $1600 to replace their portion of the line. He has said that cost is a big barrier to many people.

The new ordinance eliminating that cost for homeowners would take effect in the summer of 2024. The city keeps track of which properties have lead service lines. You can check the online data base here.

The Common Council also approved a new polling location for upcoming elections. The new location became necessary after the Midtown Center gained a new tenant and became unavailable as an early voting site.

The new location will be at 6001 W Capitol Drive — the southwest corner of Capitol and 60th at the former Securant Bank and Trust branch. It's just about a block away from the former Midtown Location.

Common Council members say the new voting space will be open for the 2024 April Primary as well as the 2024 November General election.

