Milwaukee Common Council adopts 2022 city budget

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council adopted an amended 2022 city budget in the amount of nearly $1.75 billion, officials said Friday.

The budget now heads to Mayor Tom Barrett who will have until the end of Tuesday, Nov. 16 to sign or issue any vetoes.

The budget addresses numerous council priorities, including public safety, public health, and implementing long-term fiscal sustainability.

“It has been an intense past several weeks for the Council, and I want to thank my colleagues for putting together amendments and proposals that will keep our essential services in place while also helping to improve the quality of life for our constituents,” Finance and Personnel Committee Chair Alderman Michael J.Murphy said. “These past 18 months have been very difficult for our citizens, and through both of these budgets we have funded measures that will continue to help our city recover from the pandemic. We added 195 police officers to help offset retirements, there are no fee increases and a slight tax levy decrease in what the Mayor proposed, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished.”

The council passed 15 amendments to Barrett's proposed budget.

The 2022 tax rate will be $10.20, a $0.11 increase from 2021, officials say. The levy total will be $305,103,039, which is a % increase from the year before.

All amendments can be viewed here.

