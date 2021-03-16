Menu

Milwaukee commissioners to consider banning chokeholds

Posted at 8:27 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 21:27:47-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The board that regulates police in Milwaukee is considering banning chokeholds under any circumstances.

The department's use-of-force policy generally prohibits officers from using chokeholds except when they've exhausted all other options in a life-or-death situation.

The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners is scheduled to consider during a meeting Thursday eliminating that exception and banning chokeholds under any circumstances. The board will take public comments at the beginning of the meeting, which will be accessible to the public at http://city.milwaukee.gov/citychannel.

