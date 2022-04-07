Unidentified man shot, killed at Hampton and 52nd: MPD

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an unidentified man was shot and killed at Hampton and 52nd Street Thursday morning.
Police said in a statement the victim is in his 30s. They are seeking unknown suspects.
MPD said the homicide happened just after 7 a.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
