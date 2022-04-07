Watch
Unidentified man shot, killed at Hampton and 52nd: MPD

Posted at 9:43 AM, Apr 07, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an unidentified man was shot and killed at Hampton and 52nd Street Thursday morning.

Police said in a statement the victim is in his 30s. They are seeking unknown suspects.

MPD said the homicide happened just after 7 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

