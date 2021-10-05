Milwaukee man killed in 22nd St. shooting: Police

MILWAUKEE — A 38-year-old Milwaukee man died after being shot several times on 22nd Street Monday evening, police say.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of South 22nd Street.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene of the shooting, despite life-saving efforts, according to MPD.

Police said the shooting appears to be connected to an argument. No suspects have been identified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the medical examiner's office. The office described it as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or crime stoppers at 414-224- TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

