MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to two fatal shootings in Milwaukee Friday evening.

The Medical Examiner tells TMJ4 News its staff responded to the area of North 40th and West Sliver Spring for a fatality, and responded to the 6200 block of West Kaul for a fatality.

Police have not released any details on the incidents.

Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip