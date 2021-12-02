Milwaukee Co. Clerk offering online marriage license, passport appointment booking

MILWAUKEE — Starting next Monday you will be able to book appointments for marriage licenses and passports on the Milwaukee County Clerk's website.

Before the pandemic hit, residents would show up to the clerk's office to get licenses. Following COVID-19, the clerk's office started offering residents the chance to book an appointment over the phone.

The office has now gone one step beyond by offering residents to chance to set up an appointment using the clerk's website.

By law residents still need to show up in person to apply for marriage licenses and passports.

“My office continues to provide the highest level of customer service possible at the lowest cost to the taxpayers and this takes us a step further in that direction. Since we are utilizing existing technology already owned by the County, the new online appointment tool comes at no extra cost,” Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said in a statement.

When the site goes live on Dec. 6 you can schedule an appointment on their website here.

