Milwaukee city budget recommends approval of three new police classes

MILWAUKEE — Common Council President Cavalier Johnson proposed funding three police recruit classes in 2022 during Thursday's Finance and Personnel Committee meeting, which was recommended for approval.

Each of the three classes would have 65 recruits, for a total of 195 new officers. Funding would be provided by federal funds, and would have no impact on the local tax levy. The budget amendment would need to be adopted during the upcoming meeting of the full Common Council on Nov. 5.

“During the past two years, we’ve seen our average sworn strength decline by more than 100 officers, and without the budget amendment passed today it would have declined by over 100 more,” President Johnson said. “This investment is one piece of the puzzle, along with continuing to support prevention and intervention efforts.”

The Common Council meeting will be broadcast live at 9 a.m. on Nov. 5 on the City Channel, as well as on streaming video at city.milwaukee.gov/cityclerk/CityChannel.

