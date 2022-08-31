Milwaukee Christkindlmarket will not return to Deer District this winter

MILWAUKEE — German American Events announced it will not host a Milwaukee Christkindlmarket this winter in Deer District for the second consecutive year.

German American Events is the producer of the Chicago Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza. It has hosted two Christmas markets in Illinois in Chicago and Wrigleyville, and will now debut a third market at RiverEge Park in Aurora, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. All three will open Nov. 18.

German American Events brought the Christmas market to Milwaukee in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, the Milwaukee Christkindlmarket saw 450,000 attendees, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all Christkindlmarket locations moved virtually in 2020. German American Events said in 2021 it was not able to fill all of its vendor booths in Milwaukee in order to host the event.

However, Deer District plans to have a different engagement this winter!

"We're hopeful to bring Christkindlmarket back to Deer District in the future and continue the tradition. This winter, Deer District is excited to transform into Cheer District and we look forward to announcing our holiday events in the coming months," Milwaukee Bucks chief communications officer Barry Baum said in an emailed statement to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

