Milwaukee business owner Michael Sampson joins mayoral race

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee business owner announced he is joining the mayoral race on Wednesday.

Michael Sampson, the owner of Swarmm Events and The Hive Coworking Office, is the first private sector candidate to do so.

“I believe the city needs a business minded problem solver who can unite the city. Milwaukee needs someone who can organize, lead, and bring fresh ideas to the table. I will focus on problems that affect the entire city like public safety, transportation, job and business development and clean water”, Sampson said.

Sampson has created and opened Brunch, 1983 Arcade Bar, Matador, Revel Bar, and has invested and mentored owners of numerous Milwaukee bars and restaurants.

“Milwaukee needs a leader who knows how to manage a business, motivate people and create a vision for the future,” said Sampson. “I have been encouraged by many people to run for Mayor. They believe that I am the right person who can bring the community together for a brighter future. I am a proud resident of Milwaukee and many family members live here. I want to raise my kids here. I want my family to not only feel safe in Milwaukee but to thrive in Milwaukee."

The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations held a hearing earlier this month for several nominees to U.S. Ambassador positions, including Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, who was nominated for the U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg by President Joe Biden.

In his opening remarks to the committee, Barrett talked about the connection between Luxembourg and Wisconsin.

"I am especially proud that my home state of Wisconsin is also the home of many people of Luxembourg descent. In fact, it is the home of the Luxembourg American Cultural Center, just a short drive from Milwaukee," Barrett said.

The Committee Chair did not say when a vote was expected on the ambassador nominations.

