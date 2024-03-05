Milwaukee Business Journal’s Rich Kirchen discusses Fiserv’s new HQ.

MILWAUKEE — Rich Kirchen, senior reporter at the Milwaukee Business Journal, joined TMJ4’s Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz to discuss the new downtown headquarters of Fiserv Inc.

Around 600 employees are estimated to work at the new headquarters. The U.S. Bank is also requiring workers to return to the office at least 3 days a week.

They also discuss new life for the former Regency Mall in Racine.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip